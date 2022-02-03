Google empowered nonprofits with over $2 bn in 5 years

New Delhi, Feb 3 Since 2017, Google has provided more than $2 billion in cash grants and employee contributions to nonprofits, and its employees have collectively volunteered the equivalent of 160 years worth of time with organisations they're passionate about.

Five years ago, Google.org committed to contributing $1 billion to organisations around the world that are working to create opportunities for everyone.

"Today, thanks in part to the generosity of our employees, we've doubled that goal," Jacquelline Fuller, President, Google.org, said in a statement late on Wednesday.

In addition to grants and employee contributions, Google said it has donated over $7 billion in Ad Grants since 2017.

"These donated ads help organisations connect with potential donors, recruit volunteers and inform people of their services - and do so at the moment when their services are needed most," said the tech giant.

The pandemic resulted in Google.org's biggest ever mobilization of resources to focus its efforts in areas where it can have the most impact, such as health and science, distance learning and economic relief and recovery.

"We know that magic happens when we pair funding with employee tech expertise through Google.org Fellowships, a pro bono programme that matches Google employees with nonprofits and civic entities to work full time for up to six months on technical projects," Fuller said.

Fellows worked on projects that included raising awareness about gaps in health equity, making it easier for people in Detroit in the US to find affordable housing, using AI to stop pests devastating crops that feed communities across India, and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor