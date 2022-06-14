Google Maps rolls out estimated toll charges for your journey in India

New Delhi, June 14 Google has rolled out a new feature in Maps for users in India, the US, Japan and Indonesia that will give estimate of toll charges on a given route.

According to the company, the feature is available for "nearly 2000" toll roads in the US, India, Japan and Indonesia for its iOS and Android apps, and it plans to add support in more countries "soon."

Google in April announced to roll out toll prices on Maps in India, the US, Japan and Indonesia that will help users make the choice between toll roads and regular roads.

With this new update, users can now find the estimated toll price to their destination even before the trip starts with toll pricing information from local tolling authorities.

Google said that displayed toll pricing is based on "trusted information from local tolling authorities,"

"Google Maps will estimate the total toll price to your destination based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will be crossing it," it said.

For those looking to explore alternative routes, Google Maps will continue to provide the option of a toll-free route, where available, alongside options with tolls.

"A simple tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the directions in Google Maps will let users select the route options and 'avoid tolls', if they wish to avoid toll routes completely," the company said.

