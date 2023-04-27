Google Meet can now support 1080p video calls

Washington [US], April 27 : Google announced that Google Meet will now support 1080p video calls but only for paid subscribers.

According to a report by a tech portal, The Verge quoted the update by Google which stated, "It's bringing the upgrade to select Workspace and Google One users."

In addition, only 1080p video chats are available on Google Meet's web-based platform, and that depends on whether your computer's webcam actually supports that resolution. Google also mentioned that sending 1080p video requires more bandwidth and that it will automatically change your resolution if bandwidth is "constrained."

By clicking Turn on HD video after selecting the three dots in the top right corner of your video stream, you can enable the feature, which is off by default. It's great that we can now see our coworkers more clearly as Google Meet previously only supported resolutions of 720p or lower. Calls in 1080p are already supported by Zoom and Microsoft Teams, among other video conferencing programmes.

According to Google, the following plans: Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline are all compatible with 1080p video calling for all users. Users with a Google One subscription that allows at least 2TB of storage can also use it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor