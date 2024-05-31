Google News and Google Discover Down for Many Users Globally

Google Discover and Google News were down for thousands of users globally. Netzines and users of the search engine giant took social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram to express their frustration about not being able to access the Google news services.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector report, many users globally reported the outrage. Downdetector.com reported that the services went down around 6.00 PM on Friday and over 1200 people reported the issue in India and globally.

Users also turned to X, formerly Twitter, to report the problems. "Either Google News is down, or defence cuts really are a thing," a user posted on X with a screenshot of Google News showing blank search results.

Another user said, "Google News is broken. Strange things are beginning to happen."

Google has not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of the outrage or when the services will be restored to normal.