Google Photos upgrades Search with conversational AI, enhanced query capabilities

Washington [US], September 6 : Google Photos is rolling out significant upgrades to its search functionality, aiming to make it easier for users to find specific images using more natural, descriptive queries.

With the new improvements, users can now enter queries like "Gigi Hadid playing with daughter" to locate relevant photos quickly, according to GSM Arena.

The updated search experience allows users to sort results by either date or relevance, enhancing the speed and accuracy of image retrieval.

This feature is currently being released in English for both Android and iOS users, with plans to support additional languages in the coming weeks, according to GSM Arena.

In addition to this, select users in the US are gaining early access to a new feature called 'Ask Photos,' available through Google Labs for those who are on the waitlist.

This feature leverages the advanced capabilities of Gemini AI to enhance search by understanding the context of users' photo galleries.

For instance, you can ask 'Ask Photos' questions such as "When did we eat at the airport in Delhi?" and it will provide relevant details based on the context of your photos, such as the people, places, and activities depicted.

'Ask Photos' functions similarly to a chatbot, offering a conversational interface where users can refine their queries if the initial search does not yield the desired results.

This AI-driven feature can summarize trip highlights, suggest the best photos from specific events, and more, all powered by Gemini's sophisticated models, as per GSM Arena.

Google emphasizes that while human reviewers may examine Ask Photos queries to refine the service, this process occurs after queries are disconnected from users' Google Accounts to ensure privacy.

Responses generated by 'Ask Photos' are typically not reviewed by humans unless feedback is provided or in cases where abuse or harm needs to be addressed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor