Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro confirmed to arrive in India

New Delhi, Sep 22 Years after launching its flagship Pixel 3 in India, tech giant Google has confirmed that it is all set to bring its next-generation Pixel 7 series to India.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Flipkart, which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India.

"...just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India," the company wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

After the Pixel 3 series in 2018, Google stopped producing mainline Pixel phones in India, indicating that the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were never introduced in the country.

However, the tech giant released a few A-series models, such as the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and most recently, the Pixel 6a in the country.

A recent report said that the Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.

The Tensor G2 chipset will power the series, which is all set to launch on October 6.

According to a tipster, the new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor.

The alleged internal specification leak had been found from an alleged Pixel 7 Pro testing unit. The device, which ran a Geekbench test, revealed more details on the next Tensor chip made by Google.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor