Google services down, users unable to use Gmail and YouTube

Tech giant Google's services were hit on Thursday morning, the outage affected YouTube, Drive, Gmail and the search engine.According to Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages, the Google outage has over 1.500 reports in India.

Users took to Twitter to express their dismay about the outage and per usual resorted to memes. Apps and websites from Google's family like, YouTube, Drive, Gmail, Duo, Meet, Hangouts, Docs, Sheets also were reported to be down.