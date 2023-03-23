Google services down, users unable to use Gmail and YouTube
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2023 01:09 PM 2023-03-23T13:09:37+5:30 2023-03-23T13:09:56+5:30
Tech giant Google's services were hit on Thursday morning, the outage affected YouTube, Drive, Gmail and the search engine.According ...
Tech giant Google's services were hit on Thursday morning, the outage affected YouTube, Drive, Gmail and the search engine.According to Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages, the Google outage has over 1.500 reports in India.
Users took to Twitter to express their dismay about the outage and per usual resorted to memes. Apps and websites from Google's family like, YouTube, Drive, Gmail, Duo, Meet, Hangouts, Docs, Sheets also were reported to be down.Open in app