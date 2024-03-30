Government Issues Advisory Warning Citizens Against WhatsApp Calls from Foreign Numbers Amid Rising Fraud Cases

The government has issued a cautionary advisory to citizens concerning the escalating instances of fraud and impersonation targeting mobile phone users. The advisory specifically warns against responding to WhatsApp calls originating from foreign mobile numbers and heeding threats of number disconnection purportedly issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The DoT has issued a cautionary advisory to citizens regarding a surge in reports of fraudulent calls. These callers, falsely claiming association with the DoT, are threatening individuals with the disconnection of their mobile numbers or alleging their involvement in illegal activities. DoT has also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating govt officials and duping the people.

The ministry said that through these calls, cyber criminals aim to intimidate and steal personal information for the purpose of committing cyber-crime and financial fraud. It further clarified that the DoT does not authorize anyone to make such calls on its behalf. Consequently, the ministry advised people to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing any information upon receiving such calls.

The DoT has advised citizens to report such fraud communications at the Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal. Such proactive reporting helps the DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc, the statement said.