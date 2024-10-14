Green tech products to help India meet its climate goals: Industry

New Delhi, Oct 14 As India aspires to achieve its climate action goals by transitioning towards a green future, companies are also aligning with the government’s vision to build sustainable solutions and products, industry experts said on Monday.

From green data centres to electronics and non-fossil energy solutions, the government has doubled down on meeting its net-zero carbon emission goal by 2070.

The country’s data centre capacity is set to double to reach 2000 MW by 2026, as the country transitions towards a developed market economy amid a rise in 'green energy' solutions. Green data centres represent the next frontier in sustainable digital infrastructure in India.

Modern data centres are embracing hardware that consumes less power and generates less heat. Many data centres are adopting green initiatives to mitigate their environmental impact.

The green approach comes as the country has the potential to add another 500 MW data centre capacity over next the four years. The data centre sector doubled from 540 MW in 2019 to 1,011 MW in 2023, making India among the fastest-growing markets globally.

According to Prateek Jhawar, Managing Director and Head, infrastructure and real assets investment banking, Avendus Capital, India’s data centre market will pave the way for the next wave of investments in real estate and AI, unlocking tremendous stakeholder value.

Telecom gear-maker GX Group has become the first company to launch wi-fi routers made from recycled and biodegradable materials under its new initiative called 'Ecoverse'.

India, poised to become the second-largest fibre broadband market globally, with 110 million active fibre lines by 2030, faces a rising challenge in managing the environmental impact of telecom infrastructure.

Paritosh Prajapati, CEO of the networking infrastructure company, said their use of recycled and biodegradable materials supports both India's climate goals and the Swachh Bharat mission.

With India’s wired broadband market forecasted to exceed $1.8 billion by FY 2030-31, the introduction of sustainable routers and GPON optical network termination (ONTs) is the future.

