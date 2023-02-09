Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out here

It looks like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has found love again!

According to People Magazine, a US-based media house, Bill Gates is dating Paula Hurd - the widow of Mark Hurd. Mark Hurd was the the CEO of software company Oracle and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard. He passed away in 2019.

"It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," a source told People Magazine.

Gates and Hurd were photographed seated side by side during the Men's Singles Final at the Australian Open last month.

The news comes nearly two years after Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. In August 2021, their divorce was formalised.

Bill and Melinda have three children: Jennifer, 26, Phoebe, 20, and Rory, 23. Jennifer is expecting her first child with her husband Nayel Nassar and is "due any day," according to a source close to People Magazine.

Bill and Melinda announced in May 2021 that they would be ending their marriage after 27 years, saying, "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."However, the duo said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Meanwhile, the foundation said at the time that the organization was planning a two-year trial period to see if the pair could continue working together effectively.

"If after two years either decide they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee," CEO Mark Suzman said.

In the weeks following the initial announcement of the divorce, Gates faced allegations of questionable workplace conduct in the early years at Microsoft.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor