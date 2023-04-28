Hospitality sector job postings up 60% in India, Delhi-NCR leads

New Delhi, April 28 The hospitality sector in India saw a 60 per cent rise in job postings from March 2022 to March 2023, with Delhi-NCR emerging as the top city for such jobs, a report showed on Friday.

Hotel manager, travel consultant, resort manager, hospitality manager and travel agent were the most in-demand jobs. While Delhi-NCR led with a 20.37 per cent increase in hospitality job postings over the past year, Mumbai and Bengaluru were second and third, respectively, according to the report by job portal Indeed.

During the second wave of the pandemic, change in jobs during the period of March 2020 to 2021 limboed at -13.80 per cent.

"However, from March 2022 to 2023, change in jobs has sprouted to a staggering 59.50 per cent. We remain optimistic about this growth, especially as local and domestic tourism continue to be attractive destinations," said Saumitra Chand, career expert, Indeed India and Singapore.

With things returning back to normal, travel for leisure is seeing an uptick, especially with families breaking for summer vacations and long weekend trips.

With increasing interstate travels, there continues to be a rising demand for job opportunities in the hospitality sector, said the report.

