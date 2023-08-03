HP introduces new laptops weighing under 1kg in India

New Delhi, August 3 PC and Printer major HP on Thursday introduced the HP Dragonfly G4 laptops weighing under 1kg in India, designed to provide the most premium user experience in the hybrid work environment.

The new laptops are available at a starting price of Rs 2,20,000 at HP online stores and select HP world stores in Natural Silver and Slate Blue colour options.

The new Dragonfly laptops come powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors to meet the needs of mobile tech-forward leaders.

“With the introduction of HP Dragonfly G4, we hope to empower the business leaders in establishing a seamless and productive hybrid work environment, through carefully designed experiences”, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, said in a statement.

The laptops come with a hybrid-ready design as they are lightweight and portable, making them an ideal companion for on-the-go professionals.

Moreover, the company said that the HP Dragonfly G4 prioritises productivity, collaboration, security, and sustainability, setting a new standard for reliable and high-performance business laptops.

With Natural Tone technology, users will be able to capture wider shots with the 5MP camera's 88-degree field-of-view and look best in any lighting, plus customise images with Adjustable Background Blur in the new HP Dragonfly G4 laptops.

The laptops will also offer a multi-camera experience, dual video stream support and camera switching.

With Auto Camera Select, users will be able to track the user’s face and select the appropriate camera for a seamless video experience.

In other features, users will be able to maximise battery life with Intelligent Hibernate and OLED Power Saving Mode and also get to enhance security with HP Auto Lock and Awake, and a personalised PC experience with HP Context Aware, according to the company.

