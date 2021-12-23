Huawei's P50 Pocket launched with Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, 120Hz OLED display

Huawei has officially boarded the clamshell foldable phone bandwagon with the launch of the Huawei P50 Pocket in China.

As per GSM Arena, the smartphone brings a Huawei patented hinge mechanism with no visible gap when closed. P50 Pocket continues the design language laid out by the Huawei P50 series and uses a custom-made 3D structured glass design.

There's a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED main screen with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio and 2790 x 1188 px resolution. Huawei went with a punch-hole cutout on the top which houses the selfie camera.

The small 1-inch cover screen can do more than just tell the time, date and notifications. It has its own service widgets for first and third-party apps like maps and music players.

P50 Pocket comes with three cameras - a 40MP main cam with a 26mm equivalent lens alongside a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide snapper and a 32MP f/1.8 ultra spectrum camera which should boost colour rendering.

There's a Snapdragon 888 4G at the helm aided by 8/12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage. The software side is covered by HarmonyOS while the battery comes in at 4,000mAh capacity and supports 40W wired charging.

The foldable measures 7.2mm in its unfolded state, 15.2mm when folded and weighs 190 grams.

Huawei P50 Pocket comes in white and black colours as well as a special premium edition gold trim.

The standard P50 Pocket comes in a single 8/256GB trim and retails for CNY 8,988 (roughly Rs 1,06,200). The special edition gold model with 12/512GB will cost CNY 10,988 (roughly Rs 1,29,800).

First sales in China started today. International availability has not been detailed yet. However, GSM Arena learnt from a Huawei official that an international launch is imminent.

( With inputs from ANI )

