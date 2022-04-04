IIT Guwahati develops tech to standardise EV for India

Guwahati, April 4 The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has developed a technology that rates the motors and batteries of electric vehicles (EV) and suggests to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) the best drivetrain components for the Indian scenario.

This is a unique method of its kind which standardised the electronic vehicles based on Indian drive-cycles.

So far researchers have not been considering Indian drive-cycles. The drive cycles developed are not focused on rural and urban drive-cycles. The Electric Vehicles currently available in the market also do not take into account the different climatic conditions in India.

Currently, no OEM uses this technology and they have been requesting the drive-cycle data of Indian vehicles. This research hopes to create better and more efficient drivetrains based on different regions. This is also beneficial for start-ups. This research aims to reduce emissions and reduce fuel consumption.

The team at IIT Guwahati focused on Indian climatic conditions for both rural and urban areas. They developed the method to suggest the best drivetrain to manufacture. Drive-cycles developed by the IIT Guwahati team, are unique and not available anywhere else.

An electronic drivetrain (group of components that deliver power to the drive wheels) developed in a humid region does not work the same in a dry NS colder environment. Therefore, the OEMs right now are considering creating standard drive-cycles for Indian conditions.

"The development in the field of next-generation energy-efficient EV technology is one of the most important breakthroughs required for the sustainable development of the country and to reduce carbon footprint. This development will augment this process and maximise the outcomes," said Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, in a statement.

"Our goal is to prepare a document that can enable the new entrants into the EV market and help in levelling the playing field. The other primary benefit of this entire exercise is to prepare the next generation of technocrats that are ready for an excellent career in EV technology anywhere in the world," said Praveen Kumar, Professor, who led the research at the varsity's Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

The researchers are also working to develop this technology for four-wheelers also as the current project focuses exclusively on two-wheelers.

