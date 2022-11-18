IIT Kanpur researcher develops technology to turn ACs into air purifiers

Kanpur, Nov 18 A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has developed a novel technology that turns ACs into affordable air purifiers.

Researchers from the IIT Kanpur and IISc Bengaluru developed an anti-microbial air purification technology which was used by air filters, according to an official report.

"The novel air purification technology used in these air filters has successfully proven its efficiency towards protecting us from life-threatening viruses. This innovation is a great addition to the R&D work IIT Kanpur is involved in," Ankush Sharma, Professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur said in a statement.

In the winter, an air conditioner equipped with this innovative air filter system from IIT Kanpur can purify the air with a 99 per cent filtration efficiency, said the report.

"This indigenous revolutionary innovation has tremendous potential to succeed in the global market. This launch is indicative of technology catering to critical world problems," Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Co-Professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur said in a statement.

This new type of air filter has proven to restrict microbial growth and is capable of capturing PM 2.5, PM 10, dust, pollen, allergens and germs from the air while purifying, the report added.

