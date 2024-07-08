India will achieve greatest medal haul ever: Gautam Adani wishes athletes for Paris Olympics

New Delhi, July 8 Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, on Monday wished the athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying that this year India will achieve the "greatest medal haul ever".

"As we get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics, I wish the very best to the exceptional athletes who will represent our nation on the world’s grandest sporting stage," he wrote in a post on X.

"Their relentless riyaaz and unwavering dedication truly embody the new indomitable spirit of India. I am confident that this year, we will achieve our greatest medal haul ever," he added.

The Adani Group is "honoured to support Team India on this remarkable journey".

"Together, we shall cheer for our champions and eagerly await the echoes of #DeshKaGeetAtOlympics. Jai Hind," the Adani Group Chairman said.

India will be sending a contingent of close to 120 athletes to the Olympics, including an Athletics team led by the defending champion in the men’s javelin Neeraj Chopra, a 21-member Shooting team and a 16-member men’s Hockey team.

Last week, members of the Indian contingent met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the PM interacted with them and guided them with encouraging words as they got ready to leave for France.

