Indian girls jump on the global coding bandwagon in ChatGPT era

By Nishant Arora

New Delhi, June 3 For Aradhya Awasthi, a class 6th student in Delhi-NCR, coding is being creative, having fun and learning to be innovative. For Tanmit Kaur, who is in class 9th, learning coding helps open new career avenues and create solutions to solve real-life problems.



As the demand for skilled coders and software developers skyrocket in a post-pandemic era, especially in the age of generative AI



na/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor