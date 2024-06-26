Indian researchers develop method to produce hydrogen from methanol, paraformaldehyde mixture

New Delhi, June 26 Researchers at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, have innovated a method to produce hydrogen gas from a mixture of methanol and paraformaldehyde under mild conditions, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Wednesday.

This research, accepted for publication in the journal Catalysis Science & Technology, opens a new avenue for COx-free hydrogen generation, contributing to the advancement of a ‘Hydrogen economy.’

The ability to harness methanol and paraformaldehyde as hydrogen carriers offers significant potential to address the challenges posed by the increasing global energy demands.

This development marks a significant step forward in the quest for sustainable energy solutions, the researchers said.

As per the researchers, this method has proven particularly effective for the "transfer hydrogenation of alkynes to alkenes and the combination could be a promising hydrogen carrier, paving the way for advancements in chemical synthesis and sustainable energy solutions."

"The rapid depletion of fossil fuels has spurred the search for alternative energy sources, highlighting the need for sustainable and renewable resources. Hydrogen gas generation is particularly important due to its potential to replace fossil fuels in energy storage, transportation, and various chemical processes," the researchers explained.

Methanol and paraformaldehyde, both produced on a large scale, have emerged as viable candidates for hydrogen carriers.

Their abundance and widespread manufacture make them valuable for the storage and transportation of hydrogen, offering significant advantages over free hydrogen itself, they added.

The research led by Professor Ekambaram Balaraman at IISER has utilised commercially available nickel catalysts to produce hydrogen from methanol and paraformaldehyde without the need for bases or activators.

This efficient catalytic system has demonstrated efficiency under mild conditions, and the generated hydrogen was successfully employed in chemo- and stereo-selective partial transfer hydrogenation of alkynes.

