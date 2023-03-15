India's electronic goods export rose 22.39% in 5 years

By IANS | Published: March 15, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-03-15T17:15:11+5:30 2023-03-15T17:25:31+5:30

New Delhi, March 15 Export of electronic goods from India increased from Rs 39,978 crore in 2016-17 to ...

India's electronic goods export rose 22.39% in 5 years | India's electronic goods export rose 22.39% in 5 years

India's electronic goods export rose 22.39% in 5 years

Next

New Delhi, March 15 Export of electronic goods from India increased from Rs 39,978 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,09,797 crore in 2021-22, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.39 per cent.

According to data released by the ministry of electronics and IT, the country's electronics export is expected to reach Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2022-23.

The global exports of electronic goods from major manufacturing economies (including China, Vietnam, Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the US and Germany) is approximately $1.5 trillion out of the global exports of $2.5 trillion, which includes a lot of re-exports.

India's share of global exports has increased from 1.2 per cent in 2021-22 to approximately 1.8 per cent in 2022-23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india New Delhi The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india New-delhi Gia india