Indkal Technologies set to launch more premium TVs in India: CEO

New Delhi, Sep 23 As the smart television market in India goes through massive churning with affordable top-end TVs now flooding the market, Anand Dubey, CEO of homegrown Indkal Technologies, said on Friday they will focus on launching more premium models in the coming months with great specifications and exceptional features.

Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India, focused on expanding the TV range in 2022 to ensure that there is an Acer television for all segments and types of customers.

"The smart television market in India has witnessed immense growth, especially with the rapid adoption of smart home devices. Therefore smart televisions as a segment made a lot of sense in the Acer brand which is among the leaders in computing and smart devices," Dubey told .

"We are also going to add some innovative large-sized televisions to the market which will be design-led and built with high-end display and interactive features," he added.

This has led to the company seeing remarkable growth and adoption of the products and has created a benchmark for customer satisfaction in this space.

Acer televisions has launched a new line of televisions based on Android TV 11 the H and S-Series in India that are now available on Amazon.

The H-Series Android 11 Smart LED TV is available in three size options - 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

During the festive week, the 43-inch TV which is priced at Rs 29,999 will be available for Rs 25,999. The 50-inch variant is available for Rs 28,999 and the 55-inch for Rs 33,999 with discounts, according to the company.

The S Series is available in two options 32-inch HD and 65-inch UHD at a starting price of Rs 12,999 during the sale period.

According to Dubey, Acer televisions are now available across 3,500 stores in over 50 cities, along with major e-commerce stores and platforms.

"To support this rapid growth, we have put in place a very strong and large after-sales service infrastructure that services more than 18,000 pin codes," he informed.

The company is seeing a strong festive season building up and expects a very large sell-out.

"We have seen on many occasions this year that the demand during these peak selling periods has been so large that we have been stocked in many models. We expect that trend to continue in the festive season as well seeing the rate of sales and the customer response," Dubey noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor