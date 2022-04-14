iPad uses Staybl to ease digital device use for people with Parkinson's disease

Apple's iPad collaborated with Staybl, a new free iOS app by Havas Creative, that takes advantage of the iPad's existing technologies to make reading easier for users with hand tremors, such as those with Parkinson's disease.

According to The Verge, the goal is to improve access to technology for those dealing with Parkinson's disease and other health issues that cause tremors.

Eric Schoeffler, the chief creative officer of Havas in Germany, said, "We always talk about how technology should improve our lives, but we don't naturally include everyone in those benefits." "Staybl is not a medicine, nor is it a cure. However, it's a technological solution that can provide easier access to the digital world for all people with Parkinson's and tremors."

Hand tremors, one of the earliest symptoms of Parkinson's disease, can often cause disruptions to a person's daily life, such as doing household work or using mobile devices.

With a simple interface that takes advantage of the iPad's accelerometer, Staybl can detect a device's movement if it is shaken because of tremors, and then respond by moving its on-screen web browser in the opposite direction. This stabilizes the screen helping the user to easily view the web page and hold the device steady.

Staybl can be downloaded from the App Store. It is currently compatible with iPads running on iPadOS 14 or later.

