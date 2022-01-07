iPhone 14 Pro could have hole-punch camera, hide Face ID under screen

Rumours for Apple's upcoming 2022 iPhone series are continuing to roll, with new leaks claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro lineup will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch design for its front-facing camera, with the bulk of Apple's Face ID hardware being placed under the display.

As per The Verge, the report corroborates earlier rumours from late last year, which also claimed that the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would be shifting over to a hole-punch cutout for the camera.

Apple made its first major change to the iPhone's Face ID notch with last year's iPhone 13 lineup, which featured a slightly smaller notch than the original design that Apple had used since 2017's iPhone X.

Moving the Face ID array beneath the screen while keeping a cutout does make a lot of sense, Face ID's IR-based setup would be less impacted by the haziness and weak colours that exist for current under-display front-facing cameras. Reducing the iPhone 14 Pro's notch to a smaller cutout would put Apple back on even footing with Android competitors, who have long since left Apple's oversized notch with years of diminutive camera cutout designs.

It seems that Apple might be looking to the slimmed-down notch as a design differentiator between the pricier iPhone 14 Pro lineup and the standard iPhone 14 models, which are said to be keeping the existing Face ID notch.

Meanwhile, a foldable iPhone is still said to be in the prototyping phase.

