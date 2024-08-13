IRCTC Down: Railway Ticket Booking Website and Mobile App Not Working; Users Complain of Tickets Not Visible After Payment

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application were not working on Tuesday, August 13, for online ticket bookers and travellers. According to the users, after all the procedures, they are unable to receive or view tickets on the screen. Some users are also facing a technical issue affecting payment.

According to the tracking website Downdetector.com, many users face issues accessing IRCTC website an mobile app. The tracking website indicated that over 350 users face problems using IRCTC online ticketing services.

The Downdetector reported that the booking services began experiencing technical issues around 1:09 AM to 11:09 AM on Tuesday. Approximately more than 300 users had issues accessing the website and application.