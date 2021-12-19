Is 5G detrimental to your health? Only time will tell

New Delhi, Dec 19 With increasing adoption of 5G globally for a much faster internet experience, some studies have flagged health risks associated with the use of 5G on the human tissues amid conspiracy theories that 5G mobile networks are to be blamed for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fear psychosis among a section of people is such that 'anti-5G' necklaces, sleep masks and children's bracelets are being sold online on leading e-commerce platforms, with the claim that they protect against the harmful effects of 5G cell networks.

However, these ‘anti-5G' wearables have now themselves been classified as dangerous!

The Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection

