Jio launches two new Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans
By IANS | Published: February 23, 2022 05:51 PM2022-02-23T17:51:04+5:302022-02-23T18:05:38+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 23 Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid plans for its users priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199, which come with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.
The new plans will allow users to experience Disney+ Hotstar Premium, the Disney+ Hotstar platform's most exclusive membership, on their Jio numbers.
Disney+ Hotstar's Premium subscription will let users enjoy their favourite content in 4K on as many as 4 concurrent devices. This service can be used across mobiles, laptops, tablets and connected TVs.
With Disney+ Hotstar users can watch unlimited live sports, Hotstar Specials and serials before TV, movies, Disney+ movies (English+Dubbed), Disney+ originals, all the content on 4 screens in 4K quality, etc.
The new Rs 1,499 plan lets users enjoy a 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, along with 2 GB data per day, 84 days validity, unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio Apps.
The Rs 4,199 plan also allows users to have a complimentary 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, along with 3 GB data per day, 365 days validity, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio Apps.
Once users recharge with a Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199 plan, they will receive a unique Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code in their MyJio account. They can use this coupon code to avail one-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.
