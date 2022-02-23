Jio launches two new Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans

New Delhi, Feb 23 Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid plans for its users priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199, which come with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

The new plans will allow users to experience Disney+ Hotstar Premium, the Disney+ Hotstar platform's most exclusive membership, on their Jio numbers.

Disney+ Hotstar's Premium subscription will let users enjoy their favourite content in 4K on as many as 4 concurrent devices. This service can be used across mobiles, laptops, tablets and connected TVs.

With Disney+ Hotstar users can watch unlimited live sports, Hotstar Specials and serials before TV, movies, Disney+ movies (English+Dubbed), Disney+ originals, all the content on 4 screens in 4K quality, etc.

The new Rs 1,499 plan lets users enjoy a 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, along with 2 GB data per day, 84 days validity, unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio Apps.

The Rs 4,199 plan also allows users to have a complimentary 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, along with 3 GB data per day, 365 days validity, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio Apps.

Once users recharge with a Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199 plan, they will receive a unique Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code in their MyJio account. They can use this coupon code to avail one-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.

