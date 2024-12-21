J&K Cyber Police recovers over Rs 11 lakh scammed in online frauds

Srinagar, Dec 21 J&K Cyber Police said on Saturday that it has recovered over Rs 11 lakh taken in online frauds in the UT's Kulgam district.

A police statement said that cyber police recovered Rs 11,09,565 taken from common people in online financial frauds in Kulgam.

"During the current year, multiple applications and reports were received from the general public in Kulgam about missing/stolen mobile phones by the Cyber Cell of J&K Police. Acting upon these applications and reports, a special and dedicated team of Cyber Cell Kulgam under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Kulgam recovered 30 smartphones so far from different places which were either lost or stolen. All 30 smartphones were handed over to their legal owners after completing legal formalities," a police statement said.

Moreover, Cyber Cell Kulgam solved a huge number of online financial fraud cases in which an amount of Rs 11,09,565 was recovered and has been refunded to the victims' account after completing all legal formalities & an amount of Rs 21,88,715 was put on hold on receipt of various complaints, the statement added.

The Cyber Cell requested the general public to use their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets with precaution to safeguard themselves from cyber-related frauds and crimes. If anyone becomes a victim of cybercrime/fraud, he/she should immediately register a complaint on the online portal cybercrime.gov.in and report the matter to the Cyber Cell Kulgam immediately.

"Moreover, the citizens are requested to adopt precautions to safeguard themselves from cyber-related frauds and crimes. Besides, limit personal information on social media and don’t share Aadhaar, PAN card or any other finance-related OTP with anyone," the police statement said.

J&K Police has launched an aggressive anti-terrorist campaign targeting terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers/peddlers and people involved in cyber crimes.

