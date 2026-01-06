Kerala's 4.5 lakh Class 10 students plug into the future with robotics training

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 Kerala's public education system took a significant leap into the future on Tuesday as the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) launched a state-wide robotics training programme for all Class 10 students.

The ambitious initiative will cover around 4.5 lakh students studying in government and aided schools across the State, marking one of the largest school-level robotics training drives in the country.

The programme, implemented by KITE - the technology arm of the General Education Department - is designed to familiarise students with robotics concepts newly introduced in the revised Class 10 Information Technology textbook.

The workshops, to be completed in all schools by January 15, are aimed at equipping students with practical skills that will also help them prepare for the upcoming SSLC examinations.

Training sessions are being conducted by Little KITES, India's largest student-led IT network, under the supervision of trained mentors in each school.

The programme is divided into two structured modules.

The first session focuses on building conceptual awareness about robotics and its applications in everyday life and advanced industries.

Students are introduced to the basic architecture of robotic systems - sensors as input devices, microcontrollers as processors, and actuators as output mechanisms - along with hands-on exposure to key components such as Arduino UNO boards, breadboards and LEDs provided in KITE's robotic kits.

The second session shifts entirely to practical learning.

Using block-based PictoBlox software, students learn basic coding to perform simple tasks such as blinking LEDs and operating buzzers.

The training culminates in a practical project where students independently assemble an automatic sanitiser dispenser, using IR sensors and servo motors - offering them a tangible sense of achievement and real-world application.

To ensure effective participation, KITE has provided one robotic kit for every four to five students.

Schools without Little KITES units have been directed to organise the training with support from nearby schools.

KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said the initiative reflects the State's commitment to making high-end technology accessible to every student, adding that early exposure to robotics would open pathways to future careers in emerging technology fields.

