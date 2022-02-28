Lenovo unveils next-gen laptops for consumers, enterprises at MWC 2022

Barcelona, Feb 28 Global PC brand Lenovo on Monday unveiled several new laptops designed for a more connected and increasingly hybrid world.

The new line-up of ThinkPad, ThinkBook, ThinkVision, IdeaPad, tablet and solutions were launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 here.

The flagship ThinkPad X13s is developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft world's first laptop powered by the premium Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform and running up to Windows 11 Pro.

"The ultra-slim, ultra-light fan-less design delivers the next level of silent always-on, always-connected PC experiences in addition to incredible multi-day battery life rated up to 28 hours, AI accelerated experiences and enhanced 5G connectivity," the company said during the event.

The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 machine is powered by up to latest Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors running Windows 11 Pro and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and optional dual Solid-State Drives (SSD) supporting up to a massive 8TB.

Lenovo also introduced several updates to its ThinkPad T series portfolio to address the productivity and collaboration needs of a widely diversified workforce.

A new ThinkPad T16 along with updated ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3 feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light technology with FHD camera options combined with Dolby Audio speaker system and Dolby Voice.

The company also introduced a new ThinkPad P16s along with an updated ThinkPad P14s Gen 3.

The other devices include ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops.

Lenovo also introduced its new IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop series in two screen sizes, 15-inch and 16-inch.

The company also unveiled a fresh line-up of consumer IdeaPad Chromebooks for the modern home office, classroom and beyond.

