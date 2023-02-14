LinkedIn announces job cuts layoffs staff from its recruitment team

LinkedIn, a platform that lets users connect with recruiters (and vice versa) to find new jobs, is laying off employees from its recruiting team. First reported by The Information, LinkedIn is targeting employees from the recruiting team, but the exact number of impacted staff remains unclear. Layoffs at LinkedIn appear to be a part of Microsoft's plan to cut about 10,000 jobs across various divisions. Last week, a separate report stated that other Microsoft-owned entities, such as HoloLens and Xbox, are also cutting jobs as a part of a larger restructuring plan.

Meanwhile, some former employees from LinkedIn's recruiting team have taken to the platform to announce their abrupt departure. An ex-staff member, Nicole Zawacki (who worked as "diversity, inclusion and belonging sourcing lead"), writes that she is one of the affected employees and would take a "little time" to process. She is also using the platform to look for a new role. The post by Zawacki reads, "Today I'm taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice." Earlier in November 2022, the employment based social networking website announced a freeze on hiring.In November 2022, Chief Executive, CEO Ryan Roslansky had told CNBC-TV18 that there were no plans of layoffs but they would implement a hiring freeze in certain verticals