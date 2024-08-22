Local telecom manufacturing to provide more jobs at entry level: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 22 The thrust of local telecom manufacturing, driven by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, will provide more job opportunities at entry level and help in building up skilled manpower resources, the Centre has said.

During a meeting with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the telecom sector, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering inclusive and collaborative policy decision-making.

The minister said that government is focused on resolving issues in time-bound manner and create industry-friendly process.

The meeting was part of the recently-constituted Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) with telecom sector OEMs. The minister discussed ways to spur indigenous manufacturing, adopting pragmatic implementation approach, furthering ease of doing business and review of issues taken up in an earlier meeting.

The industry leaders presented the challenging yet feasible growth target set upon by themselves for the telecom sector. The SAC expressed confidence that developed telecom manufacturing will provide more job opportunities not only at entry level but also help in building up skilled manpower resources.

“The initiative will be critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India's telecommunication ecosystem,” said the Ministry of Communications.

The industry members also assured to work hand-in-hand with the government for telecom sector growth — both domestic and international.

Minister Scindia assured them of full government support in resolving issues raised by them, adding that OEMs are expected to present the best practices followed in other countries.

The telecom equipment manufacturing sales in the country have crossed Rs 50,000 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, creating more than 17,800 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs. The telecom equipment production exceeded the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore with exports at about Rs 10,500 crore, according to the Ministry.

The Minister has constituted six distinct SACs to provide valuable insights to the DoT on various matters pertaining to it. They are aimed at facilitating a consistent two-way dialogue with government on matters related to telecommunication sector.

