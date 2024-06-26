LTIMindtree appoints SN Subrahmanyan as Chairman as Naik steps down

Mumbai, June 26 Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Wednesday said it has appointed veteran SN Subrahmanyan, (Vice-Chairman) as Chairman with eﬀect from June 27, as AM Naik decided to step down from the post.

The announcement was made at the board of directors’ 28th AGM, said the Larsen & Toubro Group’s company.

Subrahmanyan (popularly known as SNS) and Chairman & Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro, joined the board of L&T Infotech in January 2015, and was appointed as the Vice Chairman of L&T Infotech on May 4, 2017.

He was also instrumental in the acquisition of Mindtree in 2019 and then led the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree, now called LTIMindtree.

“I would humbly like to take up this responsibility and take LTIMindtree’ legacy of trust, customer focus, timely delivery, quality, people centricity, and professionalism forward,” said Subrahmanyan.

Naik has been the Founder Chairman of the company and the architect of the transformation of LTIMindtree into a global conglomerate with dominance in the sectors in which it operates.

“It is with immense pride and satisfaction, I reﬂect on the journey from the initial days of L&T Infotech to the IT services behemoth that LTIMindtree has become today,” said Naik.

From June 27 under Subrahmanyan’s able leadership, “I am sure LTIMindtree will continue to grow further and reach new pinnacles of success.”

As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree has more than 81,000 professionals across more than 30 countries.

