Mahindra reports 20 pc rise in net profit, declares Rs 25.3 dividend

New Delhi, May 5 Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Monday reported a strong performance for the January–March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), posting a 20 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT).

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 3,295 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 2,754 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to its stock exchange filing.

The carmaker’s revenue also grew by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 42,599 crore, compared to Rs 35,452 crore in Q4 FY24.

Mahindra and Mahindra also announced a dividend of Rs 25.3 per share for its shareholders.

Group CEO and Managing Director, Anish Shah, credited the performance to “stellar execution,” noting that both the auto and farm segments gained market share while also improving profitability.

He said Mahindra and Mahindra’s strategy remains focused on delivering value through consistent performance and strategic investments.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 39 per cent to Rs 4,683 crore during the quarter, and the EBITDA margin improved to 14.9 per cent from 13.4 per cent a year ago period.

According to the company, the strong results were driven by solid performance across its businesses, with a focus on growth, execution, and disciplined capital allocation.

Both its auto and farm equipment segments maintained their leadership positions in key markets.

The company said these segments delivered 15 per cent revenue growth and 17 per cent growth in profits.

In the auto division, vehicle volumes grew by 18 per cent, while revenue market share rose by 310 basis points to 23.5 per cent.

The farm equipment segment also saw strong momentum, with volumes up 23 per cent and market share increasing by 170 basis points to 43.3 per cent by the end of FY25.

The carmaker also highlighted improved realisations, which were up by 5 per cent compared to the same period last year and 11 per cent higher than the previous quarter.

The company’s financial services arm posted a 17 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM), while Tech Mahindra showed improved business traction, with its EBIT margin improving by 360 basis points.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were trading nearly 3 per cent higher at Rs 3,017.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

