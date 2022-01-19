McAfee Enterprise and FireEye to be called Trellix post-merger

San Francisco, Jan 19 McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, the two leading cyber-security firms, will now be called Trellix post-merger, the companies said on Wednesday.

Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) had completed the merger of cybersecurity solutions providers McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in October last year.

The merger was finalised after STG closed its previously announced $1.2 billion sponsored acquisition of the latter.

Trellix will focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation.

"We are incredibly excited to have Trellix in the STG portfolio," said William Chisholm, managing partner, STG. "Customers can expect Trellix's living security platform to deliver bold innovation across the XDR market."

Trellix's XDR (extended detection and response) ecosystem is designed to accelerate the effectiveness of security operations by providing customers with the capability to ingest over six hundred native and open security technologies.

The new name evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees, said the company.

"Trellix's XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence," said Bryan Palma, CEO, Trellix.

STG is expected to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter.

