MediaTek may soon launch updated version of 'Dimensity 9200' chip

San Francisco, March 13 Chip-maker MediaTek is expected to soon launch an updated version of the 'Dimensity 9200' processor which it unveiled last year.

The information came from a reputed Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station who claimed that "Dimensity 9200+" is on the way, reports Gizmochina.

The updated processor is expected to be the most powerful 5G chipset from the company this year.

The new chipset is expected to be designed with the 1+3+4 architecture, and the main frequency of its super-large core might exceed 3.05GHz.

Also, the processor will likely be manufactured by TSMC on its second-generation 4nm process.

The AnTuTu score of Dimensity 9200 exceeded 1.2 million points, so the Dimensity 9200+ might go above 1.3 million points.

"The commercial release of the Dimensity 9200+ chip is anticipated to take place in the latter half of this year," the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor