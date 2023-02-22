Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

San Francisco, Feb 22 Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it has agreed to a 10-year partnership with chip-maker Nvidia to bring Xbox PC games to Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which has more than 25 million members in over 100 countries.

The partnership will allow gamers to stream Xbox PC titles from GeForce NOW to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones and other devices, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

"This partnership will help grow NVIDIA'sAcatalogueAof titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

The agreement will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles, such as Call of Duty, to be streamed on GeForce NOW after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision closes.

"Combining the incredibly rich catalogue of Xbox first party games with GeForce NOW's high-performance streaming capabilities will propel cloud gaming into a mainstream offering that appeals to gamers at all levels of interest and experience," said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce, NVIDIA.

The tech giant also mentioned that both companies will begin work immediately to integrate Xbox PC games into GeForce NOW, so that GeForce NOW members can stream PC games they buy in the Windows Store, including third-party partner titles where the publisher has granted streaming rights to NVIDIA.

"Xbox PC games currently available in third-party stores like Steam or Epic Games Store will also be able to be streamed through GeForce NOW," it added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also signed a binding, 10-year contract with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to bring Xbox games including Call of Duty (CoD) to Nintendo's gamers.

