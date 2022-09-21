Microsoft set to launch 2 new Surface laptops in Oct

New Delhi, Sep 21 Microsoft is geared up to launch its next line-up of Surface laptops next month, including a new 2-in-1 device called the Surface Pro 9 as well as Surface Laptop 5.

Both the Surface laptops are likely to come with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, up to 1 TB storage and up to 16GB of RAM, reports German portal WinFuture.

"Microsoft is currently preparing the launch of the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 , which are likely to be presented at a hardware event by the company around mid-October," the report mentioned.

Microsoft is planning two new colour variants for Surface Pro 9 - Forest and Sapphire.

The Surface Pro 9 may cost 1,300 euros in the cheapest version (Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD) and Surface Laptop5 with 13.5-inch display may cost at least 1,200 euros, while the larger 15-inch model may start from 1,500 euros.

The Surface Pro9 is set to be equipped with the latest Intel processors from the "Alder Lake" family.

"Specifically, our sources cite the Intel Core i5-1235U as the base model platform, while the Intel Core i7-1255U is used in the better equipped and more expensive versions of Microsoft's 2-in-1 tablet," the report claimed.

The top models of the Surface Pro 9 have the Intel Core i7-1255U, which offers an identical number of "P" and "E" cores.

Compared to the Core i7-1185G7 from the Surface Pro 8, up to 12 per cent more single-core performance should be possible according to benchmarks, said the report.

The Surface Laptop 5 will have the same CPU variants and offer a similar storage configuration. The Intel Core i5-1235U and the Intel Core i7-1255U from the "Alder Lake" series are expected in this device too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor