Microsoft Teams on Web now supports Hindi captions, transcripts

New Delhi, June 29 Microsoft on Wednesday introduced Hindi captions and transcripts for its video collaboration app Teams on Web that will help small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

Microsoft Teams on Web now allows live Hindi captions, along with other new spoken languages, including German, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, to name a few.

"This provides flexibility and additional clarity for your participants to engage in meetings. Small businesses in India need the right technology tools to adapt to customers' needs and scale operations," the company said in a statement.

Live transcription allows users to follow and review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real time.

Microsoft Teams on Web now allows live Hindi transcription, along with new spoken languages, including German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Japanese.

"This promotes inclusivity for participants who have hearing disabilities or different levels of language proficiency. Attendees who joined late, or missed the meeting, can easily catch up by reading what was discussed from the transcript," said the company.

The company said that custom backgrounds are now available for web users where users can blur background or select from Microsoft-provided backgrounds during the video meeting.

One can also view captions coming from a CART provider (real-time captioning) within the Microsoft Teams meeting window instead of a secondary window.

Last month, Microsoft rolled out three new features on Teams to help SMBs.

The new features are 'Schedule Meetings on Mobile,' 'Chat with Anyone' and 'Google Calendar Integration'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor