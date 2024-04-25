Miss AI 2024: World’s First Beauty Contest With Computer Generated Women Announced, Winner To Get Rs 4 Lakh Cash Prize

The Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) announced the world's first artificial intelligence beauty pageant. The winner will receive $5,000 (4 Lakh).

Will Monange, the co-founder, said he's hoping it will become “the Oscars of the AI creator economy.” "The creator economy is an extremely exciting place to be in right now, and with the help of our platform, there’s been exponential growth in AI creators entering the space, growing their fanbases, and monetising content," said Monanage.

Judges panel will include AI models Emily Pelligrini (who became 'famous' last year after footballers and other celebrities apparently wrote to her believing she was real) and Aitana Lopez, a pink-haired fake Spanish model who earns up to €10,000 a month for her male creator by modelling clothing for brands, Sally-Ann Fawcett, Britain's pageant historian, is a part of the panel of judges, which is on the two human judges.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Fawcett said, "As one of the world’s only traditional pageantry historians, it’s really exciting to be involved in an awards which feels so futuristic."

"Interestingly, there are so many parallels between real-life pageantry contestants and AI creators and how they engage with their audiences," she added.

The contestants will be judged on the basis of their beauty and answers to the questions asked by the judges during the competition. Their skill and implementation of AI tools to create digital masterpieces will be scrutinised, including the use of prompts and their output and visual detailing.

“AI Creator's social clout will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of audience growth and how utilisation of other platforms such as Instagram,” the official website mentioned.

The models “must be 100% AI-generated,” with no restrictions on the tools being used. “Miss AI welcomes creations produced from any type of generator, whether it’s DeepAI, Midjourney or your own tool,” the rules read.

The first prize is $5,000 cash, which will be given to the Miss AI winner along with promotion on the Fanvue platform, a mentorship programme worth $3,000, and PR support worth over $5,000. Fanvue, a subscription-based platform that hosts virtual models, is a WAICA partner. The runner-up and third place winner will also receive prizes worth $5,000 and $2,000 respectively.

The winners of the pageant will be announced on May 10 with an online awards ceremony set to take place later in the month, according to Forbes.