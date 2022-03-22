Musk working on 'Master Plan Part 3' to scale Tesla to 'extreme size'

San Francisco, March 22 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that he is working on Tesla's "Master Plan Part 3".

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, Musk revealed that the "Master Plan Part 3" is going to be about scaling the company to an "extreme size".

Master Plan Parts 1 and 2 were very important pieces of literature in Tesla's history that laid out its plan to achieve its mission through a rough product roadmap and technologies to focus on.

While not without stumbling, Tesla has progressed through those plans quite nicely, and it is now arriving toward the end of "Part 2" hence why Musk announced the upcoming release of "Part 3", the report said.

Since the announcement, Tesla fans have been speculating about what could be included in the next part of the Master Plan.

Now, Musk took to Twitter to announce that the main subject is going to be scaling Tesla to "extreme size".

The fact that Musk is aiming for Tesla to achieve an "extreme size" is not exactly new considering Tesla has made public its goal to achieve an annual production capacity of about 20 million vehicles by 2030.

In comparison, the world's biggest automotive groups, like Volkswagen and Toyota, produce about 10 million cars per year.

But Musk's new plan is likely going to go into more details about how to scale manufacturing and supply chain to these levels, especially amid extremely difficult global supply issues.

Interestingly, Musk also added that the "Master Plan Part 3" will include sections about SpaceX and The Boring Company along with Tesla.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor