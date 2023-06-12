Nasdaq to acquire financial services software company Adenza for $10.5 bn

New York, June 12 Nasdaq on Monday said it has acquired Adenza, a company that develops risk-management and related regulatory software for the financial services market, for $10.5 billion.

Nasdaq acquired Adenza from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in cash and shares of common stock.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, is expected to be appointed to Nasdaq's Board of Directors, which will be expanded to 12 members, Nasdaq said in a statement.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a leading software company that enhances Nasdaq's position at the heart of the global financial system," said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq.

"The acquisition of Adenza brings together two world-class franchises steeped in market infrastructure, regulatory, and risk management expertise at a time when financial institutions are navigating some of the most complex market dynamics in history," Friedman added.

Spaht said that as part of Nasdaq, Adenza will be in a stronger position to build on its impressive momentum and serve an even larger global client base.

