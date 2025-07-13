Neglecting AC Maintenance? Here's Why It Could Be Burning a Hole in Your Pocket

With temperatures soaring, the use of cooling appliances such as refrigerators, coolers, fans, and especially air conditioners (ACs) has become routine in households. However, this increase in usage also leads to significantly higher electricity bills. Add to that the cost of servicing, and many households are feeling the financial pinch. What’s more concerning is that a little negligence in AC maintenance could lead to even more unexpected expenses - a fact often overlooked by users.

During the hot months, air conditioners offer much-needed relief, but few users are aware of the best practices for their maintenance. Regular servicing not only ensures better performance but also helps extend the life of the appliance, ultimately saving you from shelling out thousands on repairs or replacements.

How Often Should You Service Your AC?

Whether you own a split or window AC, experts recommend that it be serviced at least three times a year:

At the beginning of summer, when the AC is used for the first time in the season. At the end of summer, before winter begins. A mid-year service, depending on the appliance's condition and location.



In addition to professional servicing, cleaning the AC filters weekly is crucial for ensuring efficiency and air quality. Households located in areas with high dust or pollution levels need to be especially cautious, as such environments require servicing once every three months.

Also Read: Techies among 14 caught for buying ganja in Hyderabad

Why Routine AC Servicing Matters More Than You Think

Some users question the need for multiple services, especially if the AC appears to be running smoothly after just one. However, regular maintenance significantly prolongs the appliance’s lifespan and reduces the chances of sudden breakdowns. A well-maintained AC also consumes less electricity, indirectly contributing to lower monthly power bills.

It’s important to understand that regular upkeep of any electrical appliance pays off in the long run. Preventive care reduces the need for frequent repairs and replacements, ultimately offering long-term savings. As summer intensifies, AC users are urged to pay attention not just to comfort — but also to maintenance — to avoid unnecessary financial stress.