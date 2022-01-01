Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch launched in India

New Delhi, Jan 1 Smart wearables and audio accessories manufacturer Noise has launched the ColorFit Caliber smartwatch in India at an introductory price of Rs 1,999.

The smartwatch will be available online on Flipkart starting January 6. Customers will be able to purchase the smartwatch in black, green, red and white colour options.

The ColorFit Caliber has 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and body temperature monitoring with its advanced sensors, reports GizmoChina.

The ColorFit Caliber features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a 240x280 pixel resolution. It includes 60 sports modes to help fitness enthusiasts track their fitness on-the-go. It also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatch comes with 3 Axis accelerometers and a polycarbonate casing. The company also claims that the smartwatch is capable of tracking sleep and menstrual cycles.

The Noise ColorFit Caliber promises to offer 15 days of battery backup on a single charge.

