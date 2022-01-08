OnePlus 10 Pro gets 36-month fluency TUV certification

As OnePlus' 10 series event is just a couple of days away, the company doesn't stop teasing its upcoming handsets.

According to GSM Arena, the latest post on Weibo talks about a strange new fluency certification from TUV and the OnePlus 10 Pro is the first phone to pass the tests with flying colors.

The certification takes into account various aspects of the hardware and software optimization and ensures smooth operations 36 months after purchase.

The post does explain that due to everyone's different usage patterns, experience may vary but generally, the phone should remain snappy in a 36-month period.

As per GSM Arena, in a separate post, OnePlus teased the highly-optimized ColorOS 12.1 that should bring a revamped user experience and an 'Omoji' feature, which remains a mystery for now. Of course, the posters give us a good look at the design, which isn't a surprise anymore.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor