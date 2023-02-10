OnePlus announces pop-ups across 7 cities to showcase newly launched products

New Delhi, Feb 10 Global technology brand OnePlus on Friday announced its schedule of pop-ups across seven cities in India, which will take place on February 11, where attendees will be the first to get their hands on the newly launched products OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, starting at 11 a.m.

At the OnePlus pop-ups, the first 11 people to buy the all-new OnePlus 11 5G will receive exclusive OnePlus 11 goodies, such as OnePlus products and merchandise.

In the seven major cities, the pop-ups will take place at OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai; OnePlus Boulevard, Brigade Road, Bengaluru; Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi; OnePlus Experience Store, JM Road, Pune; OnePlus Nizam Palace, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad; OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Market City, Chennai; and OnePlus Experience Store, CG Road, Ahmedabad.

At the Cloud 11 launch event, OnePlus announced an array of its products 11 5G, 11R 5G, Bus Pro 2, TV Q2 Pro, Pad, and 81 Pro keyboard.

The new line-up of products is distinguished by purposeful designs, industry-leading technology, and advanced interconnectivity, which is set to take the brand's fast and smooth experience to all new heights.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 56,999 which comes in two colourways Titan Black and Eternal Green.

It features a 6.7-inch display that comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone comes equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a "three-main-sensor" triple-camera system 50MP+32MP+48MP.

The smartphone also comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus has also designed the ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which promises to deliver a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.

The Buds Pro 2 is the second generation of its flagship earbuds, which is priced at Rs 11,999.

Apart from the first 11 buyers, other buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions, and up to 12 months No-Cost EMI on purchase using major credit cards.

