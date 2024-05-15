OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever departs, says CEO Altman

New Delhi, May 15 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday announced that their Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever is leaving the AI company.

Sutskever has been replaced by Research Director Jakub Pachocki at the company behind ChatGPT AI chatbot.

“Ilya and OpenAI are going to part ways. This is very sad to me; Ilya is easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend,” Altman said in a post on X social media platform.

He further said that OpenAI would not be "what it is without him".

"Although he has something personally meaningful he is going to go work on, I am forever grateful for what he did here and committed to finishing the mission we started together,” said Altman.

Sutskever was part of the OpenAI founding team and played a key role in the dramatic ouster of Altman in November last year. Soon after, Sutskever said he regretted the move.

Altman later returned to OpenAI as CEO after an intense drama, with Microsoft getting a non-voting observer seat on the company’s board.

Sutskever is famous in the field of AI and also worked at the Google Brain lab.

“Pachocki is going to be our new Chief Scientist. Pachocki is also easily one of the greatest minds of our generation; I am thrilled he is taking the baton here,” Altman posted.

