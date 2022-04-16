Opera Crypto Browser now available for iOS

San Francisco, April 16 Web browser company Opera has announced that its Crypto Browser for Web3 is now finally rolling out on iPhones and iPads.

The company said that Web3 is gaining further momentum day by day.

"The Opera Crypto Browser, for Windows, Mac and Android, is a dedicated web3 browser with a built-in non-custodial crypto wallet," the company said in a blogpost.

"Built for crypto experts and novices alike, it provides a streamlined and comprehensible user experience with decentralised apps (dapps), games and metaverse platforms, so that no one, including our friends on Macs and iPhones, is left out," it added.

Among its features is a news and data aggregator called Crypto Corner, a dedicated start page with live crypto information and updates, crypto asset prices and gas fees, as well as crypto events, airdrops, and even podcasts.

It brings together all the information users need to both learn about and stay up to date on, the world of crypto.

"The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and a mass adoption," said Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

The company said that the core of Web3 is blockchain, which is why Opera Crypto Browser has an integrated non-custodial Crypto Wallet that supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Celo blockchain ecosystems with more blockchain integration on the way.

This built-in wallet allows you to buy crypto with fiat, as well as send, receive and swap the tokens of any supported blockchain, the company said.

