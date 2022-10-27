OPPO fastest-growing with 14% growth in Q3 among top 5 vendors in India

New Delhi, Oct 27 Global smart device brand OPPO on Thursday revealed it has emerged as the fastest-growing vendor (year-on-year) among the top five vendors in India, according to the Q3 2022 shipment report by market research firm Canalys.

OPPO India has showcased sustained momentum throughout the year with 14 per cent (YoY) growth and 7.1 million shipments in Q3 2022.

"In keeping with our brand proposition of 'Inspiration Ahead', we at OPPO are proud innovators in smartphone technologies. We have expanded our connection with our customers through a product ecosystem that makes their life convenient," said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.

"Our YoY steady growth is a testamentofour consumers love for what OPPO brings to its products. We will continue to push the boundaries in technology and innovation to build cutting-edge devices for the Indian market," Khanoria said.

Over the years, OPPO India has launched a strong portfolio of devices across price segments featuring best-in-class technology to ensure that users stay ahead of the curve.

A testimony of this is the exceptional response received for Reno8 Pro 5G and Reno8 5G, which achieved a target of 105 per cent and 124 per cent, respectively, within the first three days of sales, according to the company.

"Further, the F Series offering a premium experience at an affordable price has become a fan favourite among millennials. A perfect example of this is the 68 per cent growth clocked by F21 Pro in 2022," the company added.

With the vision to make best-in-class tech more accessible, OPPO's K series has won the hearts of consumers across the country, and its K10 5G has become one of the country's most loved 5G devices.

With the promise to give consumers the perfect smartphone experience, OPPO India has worked towards ensuring all their users experience 5G immediately after its implementation in India.

The brand has built a robust ecosystem of 5G devices across different segments which support 5G on a non-standalone network. OPPO India also started working on updating the F21 Pro 5G and the K10 5G devices to support a standalone network since the beginning of September 2022 and complete the OTA update in line with the 5G rollout.

Backed by a strong manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, OPPO India has also been declared a leader for 'Make in India' product shipments for two quarters consecutively in 2022.

The brand also launched the 'Vihaan' Project to empower SMEs and MSMEs to amplify their operations and, in turn, strengthen the local supply chain to build a robust smartphone ecosystem in India. Under this programme, OPPO India will be investing $60 million in the next five years.

