OPPO launches Reno8 T 5G smartphone with 108MP camera in India

New Delhi, Feb 3 Global smart device brand OPPO on Friday launched a new smartphone Reno8 T 5G with a 108-megapixel camera at Rs 29,999 in India.

The device comes in two finishes Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black and will be available to purchase from online and offline stores starting February 10.

Along with the new smartphone, the company also launched new earbuds OPPO Enco Air3 for Rs 2,999, which can last for up to six hours on a single charge.

The Reno8 T 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, also boasts a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours.

The new smartphone comes with a 108MP main camera, a 2MP depth-sensing lens for accurate bokeh in portraits, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies.

Moreover, the smartphone comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128 storage option, and a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space.

With OPPO's RAM Expansion technology, users can extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage, said the company.

Further, the Reno8 T comes powered with a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100 per cent in under 45 minutes with a 67W fast charger.

