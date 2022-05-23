Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison 'discussed' overturning Trump's defeat

San Francisco, May 23 Oracle Co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison, who is helping Elon Musk with his $44 billion Twitter takeover, was allegedly involved in a plot to contest the results of 2020 US presidential election, the media reported.

According to The Washington Post, Ellison who committed $1 billion to Musk for Twitter buyout, was allegedly involved in a November 2020 call with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Fox News host Sean Hannity, Donald Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow, and 'True the Vote' attorney James Bopp Jr, on how to overturn the defeat of Donald Trump.

The details of the call have surfaced in a court filing associated with a legal battle between True the Vote, a nonprofit organisation, and Fair Fight, a voting rights organisation.

"Jim was on a call this evening with Jay Sekulow, Lindsey O. Graham, Sean Hannity, and Larry Ellison," Catherine Engelbrecht, co-founder of 'True the Vote', wrote in an email seen by the Post.

"He explained the work we were doing and they asked for a preliminary report asap, to be used to rally their troops internally, so that's what I'm working on now," Engelbrecht reportedly wrote.

Cloud major Oracle was yet to comment on the report.

Ellison stepped down as Oracle's CEO in 2014 and now serves as the Chairman and CTO.

In February 2020, he held a major fundraiser for Trump, and also worked closely with him on Covid-related measures.

Ellison, a "very close friend" of Musk, joined Tesla's board of directors in 2018.

Musk, who has to pay $21 billion from his pocket for the Twitter deal, secured $1 billion from Ellison.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor