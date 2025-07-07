Pixel 6a Battery Replacement: Google Offers Free Battery Change for Affected Devices in India; Check Details Inside

Google has announced a battery replacement programme for Pixel 6a devices after receiving complaints about overheating and poor battery performance. The company is offering a free battery replacement to address long-standing concerns about the device’s thermal and power efficiency.

In a statement, Google said it would provide one battery replacement at no charge for eligible Pixel 6a devices. Pixel 6a owners can either have their battery replaced for free at authorised service centres or opt for compensation. The payout is offered in two forms: $100 (approx. Rs 8,500) in cash or $150 (around Rs 12,800) in Google Store credit, which can be used toward buying a new Pixel device.

However, cash payouts may not be available in all countries due to local regulations. Payments will be handled by third-party provider Payoneer, and users may be required to submit ID proof, such as a PAN card in India or an SSN in the US, depending on local rules.

To curb further issues, Google will also push a mandatory Android 16 update to all Pixel 6a units. The update is designed to optimise battery efficiency and reduce overheating — problems that have been widely reported by users since launch.

Google has set up a website where users can check their eligibility:

Enter the IMEI number from your device box.

Share the email ID linked to the Pixel device.

The website will confirm if your Pixel 6a unit is part of the affected batch.

Google notes that users can either get the new battery for free or opt for compensation of up to Rs 8,500 in cash. The company also clarified that any liquid damage or major dents to the device will make it ineligible for the free battery replacement.